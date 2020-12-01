Dushore -- Sylvia L. Campbell, 56, of Dushore died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Darway Nursing and Rehabilitation, Forksville.

Born October 18, 1964 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Steven A. Miller and Nancy L. Miller.

Sylvia was employed at Darway Nursing and Rehabilitation for many years and loved caring for her patients.

Surviving are six sisters, Kelly Griggs of N.C., Cathy McGrath of New Albany, Bobby Jo Maxwell of Dushore, Melissa Mendez-Schaar of Philadelphia, Sherry Valentine of Lock Haven and Andrea Sutton of New Albany; two brothers, Steven Miller of Forksville and Corey Miller of Laceyville; and her step-mother, Bonnie Miller of Forksville.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at