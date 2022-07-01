Beech Creek — Sylvia J. “Jean” Irvin, 81, of Beech Creek passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Born October 31, 1940 in Renovo, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Maxine Lacy Kennis.

Jean was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Catholic School, Renovo.

She was married to R. David Irvin who preceded her in death in 2012.

Jean was a Certified Nurses’ Assistant, working at Susque View Home for 22 years.

She enjoyed watching Westerns as well as reading.

Cherished by Jean was her cat, Max, whom she absolutely loved.

Surviving are her children: Annette D. Hunsinger of Mill Hall and Ronald E. Storeman of Beech Creek; her brother, Bob (Mary) Kennis of Bellefonte; two sisters, Mary Stoneroad of Elizabethville and Vickie (John) Getz of Blanchard; 9 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Kennis, Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington. Private inurnment will take place at Hayes-Fearon-Bossert Cemetery, Beech Creek.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions in Jean’s name may be made to the Clinton County S.P.C.A. through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

