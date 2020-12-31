Williamsport -- Sylvia Claire (Fischer) Casale, 87 of Williamsport, passed beyond the veil to her heavenly Father on December 27.

Born in Williamsport on August 3, 1933, she was the daughter of Emil and Thelma (Scarborough) Fischer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Frank Angelo Casale, Sr. in August of 2015.

Sylvia was a faithful Catholic who lived as an honorable Christian. She set an example for all who knew her – dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, life-long learner, and explorer of the world.

She was an accomplished cook and baker, lending her talents to the Triangle Tavern for 30 years of making the raviolis, coconut cream pie, and deep-dish fruit pies. She was a master of beautification through her gardening, interior decorating, and creating a warm and inviting home. She had an exceptional talent for decorating at Christmas – her trees were the stuff of legends, perfect every single year.

Sylvia’s love of reading, geography, and travel translated into wonderful slide shows and stories from countless trips and a cultural astuteness that was a gift to anyone who spent time with her.

Sylvia was an avid card player for 45 years, playing weekly games of 500 with her husband Frank, mother-in-law Blanche, and sister-in-law Joanne. She enjoyed bowling in a local league for many years and was a die-hard New York Yankees fan.

All who knew Sylvia admired her intelligence, kind and generous spirit, her quick wit, and keen sense of humor. Her smile and spirit shone bright through a life lived long and well, and although she will be deeply missed, her example and teachings along the way have made this world a better place.

Sylvia is survived by her four children Julia Snyder (Dean), Jacquelyn Casale, Maria Casale-Faubion, and Frank A. Casale, Jr.; 13 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers Philip and Emil Fischer and her sons-in-law Richard C. Mason and Flint K. Faubion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport with her pastor, Rev. William Corocoran officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Church Cemetery.

In keeping with CDC guidelines a mask and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Sylvia’s name may be made to St. Boniface Church.

