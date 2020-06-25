Williamsport -- Sylvia Ann Confer, 77, of Williamsport, answered God's call to join Him in heaven on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Doris B. (Roupp) Wright and her adoptive stepfather, the late Wilbur Wright. Sylvia was born on June 30, 1942 in Williamsport, and attended Williamsport Area High School. She was married to her husband, the late John K. "Butch" Confer Sr. for 56 years.

Sylvia worked at Wundies, Pepsi Bottling Company, Shop-Vac, and the West End Christian Community Center (WECCC), from which she retired in 2015. She was a member of St. John's-Newberry United Methodist Church. In her spare time she had a passion for fishing with her husband, playing bingo with her friends, doing crossword puzzles, embroidering and volunteering at WECCC. She was a strong woman who worked hard and loved her family dearly. As a kind and caring individual she prayed for others who needed a little extra help from God.

Surviving are her children, Diana L. Bertin (Kevin), Barbara Jo Vanemon, John K. Confer Jr. (Gayle), and Scott A. Confer; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Sharon Butler, Judith Packard, Richard Wright (Janet), Coral Smiley (Dennis), Jeffrey Buck, William Buck (Joyce), and Jon Buck (Patty).

A memorial service to honor the life of Sylvia will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport, with lay speaker Marge Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sylvia's name to the Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o Home Care and Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701, or to the West End Christian Community Center, 901 Diamond St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com