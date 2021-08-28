Williamsport -- Sydney R. Morris, 68, of Williamsport died peacefully on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born February 10, 1953 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of Matthew and Phyllis (Lose) Conway.

Sydney was a graduate of Lock Haven High School. She worked at STEP, Inc., Weldons, Brodart, and Lowes. She loved making her house into a home and being with her family.

Surviving are her loving husband of 42 years David A. Morris, whom she married May 26, 1979, a son Joshua B. Morris (Katherine) of Williamsport, a granddaughter Charley Morris, and a sister Linda Fausey of Jersey Shore.

A graveside service to honor Sydney’s life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 3 at Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society 320 Bilmar Drive Pittsburgh, PA 15205

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.




