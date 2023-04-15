Williamsport, Pa. — Suzanne J. Bassler, 60, a beloved wife and daughter, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2023 at Williamsport North Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Born on November 16, 1962, Suzanne was a daughter of Frank and Peggy Williams Guerrisky.

Suzanne was a graduate of Williamsport High School, class of 1980.

Suzanne worked Little League International. She also was a dedicated employee and partner at K&W Transmissions, the family-owned business she ran alongside her loving husband, David Bassler. They also shared passion for drag racing which brought excitement and adventure to their lives

Suzanne's creativity extended beyond her work and hobbies, as she had a special talent for tending to her house plants. Her green thumb was admired by all who visited her home, and her ability to nurture and care for her plants was a testament to her kind and gentle nature. Suzanne's love for her plants was only rivaled by her love for her Doberman Pinscher dogs, who were her loyal companions and brought her endless joy.

Suzanne is survived by her devoted husband, David Bassler, and her loving father, Frank Guerrisky. She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Guerrisky.

In keeping with Suzanne’s wishes there will be no services.

Memorial contributions in Suzanne’s name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

