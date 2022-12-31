Cogan Station, Pa. — Susie Ann Polk (Weigle), age 93, of Cogan Station went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. She passed away peacefully at the Williamsport Home.

Susie was born in Williamsport on Oct. 16, 1929. She was married to Raymond L. Polk.

She was preceded in death by her parents Julia E. Weigle and Harold "Phil" Weigle, her husband Raymond L. Polk, her daughter Debra J. Polk, and her son Michael R. Polk.

She is survived by her son Mark J. Polk and daughter in law Dawn T. Polk, her daughter Cheryl E. Polk, and five grandchildren, Brandie Scott, Joshua M. Polk, Micah R. Polk, Tyler J. Polk, and Julia C. Polk.

Susie graduated from the Williamsport High School in the class of 1948. She was a long-standing member of Heshbon United Methodist church. She was a member of the garden club for many years and loved making flower arrangements for church services. She was extremely talented. She loved to paint, arrange flowers, and make wreaths and arts and crafts for craft shows. She was an expert seamstress and enjoyed making drapes, curtains, and clothing, and she enjoyed quilting, knitting, and crocheting. She went to school for upholstery and enjoyed reupholstering all kinds of furniture. She loved antiques and going to antique stores, and she loved her dachshund dogs. Susie was a strong-willed, kind Christian woman and mother. She will be missed…

A graveside service to honor Susie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 3 at State Road Cemetery, 6738 Daughterys Run Road, Linden, PA 17728.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Susie’s name to the Williamsport Home, 1900 Ravine Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left on Susie’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

