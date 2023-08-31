Milton, Pa. — Susanne B. King, 65, of Penn Street, Milton, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023 surrounded by family at home.

Born June 20, 1958 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Charles Walton Boughter and Mary Christine Bell, of New Columbia. On May 26, 1979, she married Donald E. King and together they celebrated 44 years of marriage.

Susanne was a graduate of Warrior Run High School and McCann School of Business & Technology with a Medical Assistant degree. Throughout life, she worked for Springs Window Fashions, JPM, Evangelical Community Hospital, and J.A. Habig Veneer Company.

She was a faithful member of Christ Wesleyan Church, participating in their bible studies. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and going to craft shows.

Susanne cherished her grandchildren and family.

In addition to her mother, Mary, and husband, Donald, Susanne is survived by three sons, Jeremy A. King and his wife, Brandie; Jordan A. King and his wife, Jenn; and Jonah A. King and his wife, Danielle; 8 Grandchildren, Kylea King, Hailey King, Carter Robinson, Cayden Robinson, Ayden King, Addilynn King, Kamdyn King, and Paxton King; and two sisters, Joanne Berdell, and Roseanne (Gary) Keister.

A celebration of Susanne’s life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Susanne King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

