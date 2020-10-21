Williamsport -- Susanna M. Satorius, 90, of Williamsport passed away on October 17, 2020.

She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on December 22, 1929. She is survived by her husband, Ray, having been married for 71 years, her three children, Debbie, Duane and Dale and her two grandchildren, Mike and Julie. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Ray Douglas.

Susanna's professional career included working for the Dayton Telephone Company in Ohio and later as a switchboard operator at Divine Providence Hospital in Williamsport. After raising her family, she resumed her love of oil painting in 1988. A self-taught artist and an active member of the Bald Eagle Art League, Susanna displayed her paintings at exhibitions and galleries such as the Bald Eagle National Art Exhibition, the Millbrook Art Gallery, the Brown Palace Hotel in Denver and the Susquehanna Exhibit where she won the prestigious 1991 Purchase Award. Another of her paintings was chosen for the Blue Cross calendar in 1993.

In addition, Susanna also had a talent for writing short stories and poetry. In 1997 she won the Editor's Choice Award for the poem "Listen" presented by The National Library of Poetry. In March 2007 she authored a short story called "Skaters" in The Good Old Days magazine. Her love of the outdoors and the beauty of nature was reflected in much of her work.

Graveside services will be held for family and friends at the convenience of the family.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements.