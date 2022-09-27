Williamsport — Susan R. McKamey passed away peacefully in the arms of the Lord on September 24, 2022.

Born August 17, 1926 in Berwick, Pa., she was the daughter of Beneditto and Mattia Magrone. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Warren F. McKamey.

After graduating from Berwick High School in 1944, she was employed at various places including L.L. Stearns & Sons and Divine Providence Hospital.

Susan’s greatest joy in life was her family. She leaves behind her husband, children Martha and Kermit Miller, Kathryn and Donald Wellman, Sueanne and Christopher Norris, and W. Frank McKamey; grandchildren Thomas and Elsa Garcin Miller, Megan and Adam Kirk, Kate and Scott Beynon, Conor Norris, and Bridget Norris; great-grandchildren Elizabeth Kirk, Hugo Garcin Miller, and Aiden Beynon.

Susan loved nothing more than cooking, baking, and sharing meals with family and friends. She was a Mom-Mom to all she met and loved all as her own.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 29 at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 4323 Lycoming Mall Dr., Montoursville, PA 17754.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Susquehanna Health Foundation for Breast Health Services, 1001 Grampian Blvd Williamsport, PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with final arrangements. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

