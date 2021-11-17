Linden -- Susan P. Rowles, 39, of Linden passed away on Sunday November 14, 2021 at The Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Born July 29, 1982 in Williamsport she was a daughter of Craig W. Rowles of Williamsport and E. Ann (Thompson) Hodge of Linden.

Susan was a 2000 graduate of Williamsport High School. She was a sports fanatic and enjoyed watching and attending sporting events. Susan had a feisty personality and kind heart, showing tremendous bravery and strength through her battle with cancer.

Above all else, Susan was a loving mother, being very active in her children’s lives and enjoying all the memories she created with them.

Surviving in addition to her parents are two beloved children, Victoria J. Rowles and Tommy L. Rowles, both of Linden; sisters, Lisa A. Chambers, Kimberly J. Kauffman (Todd) all of Enola, Tina M. Baity (Joey) and Tiffany L. Rowles (Jeremy) all of Williamsport; a paternal grandmother, Patricia M. Rowles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to honor Susan’s life will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, November 27 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A visitation will be held 3 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at Sanders.

