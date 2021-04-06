Williamsport -- Susan Marie Dulaney, 68, of Williamsport passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 with her husband and daughters by her side.

She was born March 6, 1953 in Sunbury, the daughter of June Marconi of Montgomery and the late George H. Reid, Sr. and his wife Margaret.

Susan married the love of her life Patrick A. Dulaney, Sr. on May 6, 2000. They shared 20 wonderful years of marriage and 23 years together.

Family was very important to Susan. Her grandsons Kam and Cam were the twinkle of her eye! She enjoyed feeding the wildlife and watching the birds and hummingbirds flutter about. She was an avid supporter at her grandson’s sports events and music concerts. She faithfully watched Joyce Meyer, enjoyed watching game shows, Dancing With the Stars and the Bachelor/Bachelorette. She was a graduate of Montgomery Area High School class of 1972. She worked at Sylvania, Carry McFalls, Schnadigs and Wal-Mart.

In addition to her husband and mother Susan is survived by two daughters, Shasta Michael (Chad), Stephanie Dulaney (Todd); sons, Patrick Dulaney, Jr. (Ruth) and Pete Dulaney; grandchildren, Kolton and Cameron Michael and Kelly and Logan Dulaney; siblings, Sharon Martin, Mary Bennett (Kenny), Wendy Hersh (Warren), Rick Reid, Penny Wright, Jim Marconi (Peg), Kathy Reed (Charlie), Holly Jamison, Heather Reid, Letch Dulaney (Sandy), Jesse Dulaney and Vivian “Sidekick” Cohick (Paul); numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and step mother, she was predeceased by brothers, Bill Reid (Heidi) and George Reid; sisters, Louise Lowe, Virginia Eck and Sandy Applegate.

Services will be held privately with a burial in Wildwood Cemetery.

