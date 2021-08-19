Trout Run -- Susan M. Knowlden, 68, of Trout Run went to be with Lord Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born November 14, 1952 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Milton Huyck and Dolores (Engel) Huyck Bigger.

Sue was a 1970 graduate of Williamsport High School. She was a talented seamstress, owning her own business Jas mire Creations. She also worked as a tax specialist with H&R Block and as a cashier at Weis Markets. Sue was a member of Trout Run United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, raising rabbits, gardening, and canning.

Surviving are her husband of 50 years Terrance W. Knowlden, whom she married March 27, 1971, a son Michael W. Knowlden (Cathleena D.) of Liberty, three grandchildren Benjamin, Bridget, and Beau; three brothers Raymond T. Huyck, Sr. (Bonnie) of Montoursville, Richard L. Huyck (Kathy) of Mill Hall, and John S. Huyck (Theresa Michael) of Williamsport, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service to honor the life of Sue will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, August, 24 at Pennsdale Cemetery, 4186 Rte. 14 Trout Run.

