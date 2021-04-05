Trout Run -- Susan M. Hamilton, 67, of Trout Run passed away at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville on March 19, 2021.

Susan was born in Clearfield on March 30, 1953, the daughter of John E. and Mary (Elbell) McLaughlin.

She was a graduate of Loyalsock Twp. High School and worked in bookkeeping for a local law firm.

Surviving are her two sons and their families, Jeffrey A. (Chris) Hamilton and Chad W. (Wendy) Hamilton; grandchildren, Kayla, Jeffrey Jr., Justin, Harrison, Seth, Cody, Logan and Ryan; great grandchildren, Flynn and Zaiden; siblings, Paula Bowser, Julie McDonald and Jeremy McLaughlin.

In addition to her parents, her husband, Gary A. Hamilton, died May 29, 2001 and siblings, Lisa Diane Baker, Patrick and James McLaughlin all predeceased her.

In keeping with Susan’s wishes there will be no public service; the family will celebrate her life privately.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted to assist the family with arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.