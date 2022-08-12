Lock Haven — Susan M. Eisenhower, 65, of Lock Haven passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born October 20, 1956 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Kedrick and Mabel Garrett Laubscher.

Mimi Sue, as she was affectionately called, was a graduate of Lock Haven High School.

On July 9, 1977, she married her love, Larry D. Eisenhower, with whom she shared 45 years of marriage.

She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Mill Hall.

Mimi Sue devoted her life to raising her children: Jennifer (Jason) Schrack of Avis, Kelly Eisenhower (Ryan Crawford) of S. Williamsport and Larry (Erin) Eisenhower, II of Bellefonte. She enjoyed every minute she spent with her grandchildren whom she dearly loved: Jayden Eisenhower, Ariyana Heltman, Sailor Recruit Jesse T. Heltman, Hannah M. Schrack, Elijah P. Schrack and Gabriel W. Houser. Also surviving are her two brothers: Ronald and Roger Laubscher.

A Memorial Service is being planned by her family and will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745 to assist with funeral expenses.

