Hughesville -- Susan L. Edkin, 59, of Hughesville died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital, Danville.

Born December 18, 1960 in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late George C. and Helen L. (Lupold) Deffenbaugh. She and her husband, George A. Edkin, celebrated 39 years of marriage on September 6, 2019.

Susan was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family, especially on their trips to Cape May. She was also a very giving person and loved helping those in need. She volunteered at Muncy Valley Hospital and as a Girl Scout leader for over 23 years.

Susan was employed as a teacher’s aid at several local preschools, a position she genuinely loved. She also served as a private duty nurse at Muncy Valley Hospital and as activities coordinator at Wolf Run Village. During her free time Susan enjoyed crafts and counted cross stitch.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter, Heidi L. (Patrick) Gitschlag of Hughesville; a son, Greg L. Edkin of Conn.; a brother, Greg A. Deffenbaugh of Hughesville; and a granddaughter, Harper R. Gitschlag.

In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald and Esther Lupold.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.