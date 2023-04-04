Williamsport, Pa. — Susan Kay Eisner, 67, of Williamsport, a loving, selfless, and faith-filled woman, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.

Born on December 4, 1955 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Clyde J. and Doris M. (Wise) Shellman.

Susan was a proud graduate of South Williamsport High School, Class of 1973. She went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree from Lycoming College in 1977. Susan dedicated her professional career to helping others as a Drug and Alcohol Therapist at FCI Allenwood, where she retired after 25 years of service.

A woman of strong faith, Susan was a lifelong member of Messiah Lutheran Church. She was known for her unwavering devotion to her family and friends, always putting their needs before her own. Susan's love for her children was unmatched, and her grandchildren became the center of her world during her retirement years.

In her free time, Susan enjoyed grabbing lunch with friends, sewing, reading, and traveling. She was an avid skier and loved attending her husband's softball tournaments in her younger days.

Even as she battled cancer, Susan's faith never wavered, and she remained a source of strength and inspiration for those around her.

Susan leaves behind a legacy of love and service. Her selflessness and faith-filled spirit touched the lives of countless individuals, both within her community and beyond.

Susan is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years, Philip L. Eisner, Jr., and their two loving children, Philip L. Eisner, III and his wife, Sara, of Swedesboro, New Jersey, and Christina M. Rogers and her husband, Perry, of Loyalsock. She was the adored Grammy of three grandchildren, Fiona and Sullivan Eisner, and Maddox Rogers. Susan is also survived by her three brothers, David Shellman, Steven Shellman, and Timothy Shellman (Debra); a sister, Kim Brofee; her mother-in-law, Eleanor Eisner; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a niece and nephew, Danielle and Anthony Brofee.

A memorial service to honor the life of Susan will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 6 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Susan’s name to Messiah Lutheran Church, 324 South Howard St. South Williamsport, PA 17702.

Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

