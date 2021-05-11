Williamsport -- Susan K. Weigle, 69, of Williamsport died peacefully, Friday, May 7, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Surviving is her loving husband of 50 years, Steven E. Weigle, whom she married on June 13, 1970.

Born July 20, 1951 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Merrell C. and Ruth E. (Liddic) Darling.

Susan was a 1969 graduate of Williamsport High School and worked many years as a substitute teacher in the Gwinnett County School District in Georgia. She was a member of the former Trinity United Methodist Church. Her greatest joy in life was being a wife and mother.

Surviving in addition to her husband Steven are their beloved children and grandchildren; a son, Brian S. Weigle, his wife, Julianna, and their daughter Lauren (10) of Lilburn, Georgia and a daughter, Jennifer S. Kennedy, her husband Steven and their son, Mason (6) of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and her father and mother in law, I. Raymond and Thelma L. Weigle of Tucsan, Arizona.

A funeral service to honor the life of Susan will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in State Road Cemetery, Cogan Station. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Thursday at Sanders.

Online condolences may be made on Susan’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.