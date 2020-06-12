Trout Run -- Susan K. Garczynski, 63, of Trout Run passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at home.

Surviving is her loving husband of 40 years, Joseph H. Garczynski.

Born February 19, 1957 in Lambertville, New Jersey she is a daughter of the late Fred and Eleanor (Windle) Lewis.

Sue graduated from Trenton State College with a degree in Education. She was employed by the Williamsport Area School District as a Special Education Teacher for the past 24 years prior to her retirement in January. Her Second and Third grade students brought much joy to her days and she treasured the relationships and support of her colleagues. “Mrs. G” as she was affectionately known always felt she was truly blessed to teach with the best.

A member of Trout Run United Methodist Church, Sue could always be found helping with any and all church activities. Sue enjoyed gardening and loved all things horses. She volunteered for many years with the Special Olympics as the coach for the Equestrian program. Sue was instrumental in the Therapeutic Riding Program at Sunnybrook Meadows, a program near and dear to her heart. She demonstrated her love for teaching in all she did. Inspiring, listening, leading, guiding, celebrating, teaching and mothering her students, her friends and her family. She will be sorely missed by her husband, children and grandchildren who fondly called her “Grammy.”

Surviving in addition to her husband are her five children; Joseph S. Garczynski, John Garczynski (Molly), all of Williamsport, Sharon Henry, Linda Garczynski (Jim Gauze) all of Hammonton, New Jersey, and Joanne Connors (Jack) of Berlin, New Jersey; 8 grandchildren, Joshua, Zachary, Christopher, Timothy “TJ,” Danika, Adalee, Brynn, and Emlyn; sister Muriel Meserve of Lambertville, New Jersey; nephew Steve Meserve (Sue) of Ringoes, New Jersey and niece Pam Baker (John) of Lambertville, New Jersey.

In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her sister Eleanor Amy Lewis and brothers Cliff Lewis and John “Peter” Pilanen.

A funeral service to honor the life of Susan will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Trout Run United Methodist Church, 78 Creamery Rd., Trout Run. Burial will follow in Trout Run Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport, where social distancing will be encouraged. An additional viewing will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at Trout Run United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Sue’s name may be made to Special Olympics Lycoming County, PO Box 1891 Williamsport, PA 17703 or children’s books can be brought to her services to be donated to the Cochran Primary School Library to carry on her legacy encouraging others to read.

