Salladasburg, Pa. — Susan J. (Sellinger) Gibson, 76, of Salladasburg passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Susan was born on December 12, 1946 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late Glenn L. and Lola Beryl (Smith) Sellinger. She had graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1964 and obtained her Associate Degree from business school in Williamsport. She was a dedicated homemaker who had also worked at E H Hall, Westfield Tannery, and STEP. Susan was also the tax collector for Salladasburg Borough for many years. She was a member of the Salladasburg United Methodist Church and enjoyed reading and playing cards.

Susan is survived by one son; William C. “Bill” Gibson (Toni R.) of Salladasburg, one daughter; Karen R. Paulhamus (Rodney L.) of Cogan Station, five grandchildren; Alyssa Paulhamus, Miranda Paulhamus, Ryan Thorne, Gary Rennicks, III and Cory Rennicks, and one brother; Thomas A. Sellinger (Shirley) of Salladasburg.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 1 – 3 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Salladasburg United Methodist Church, 310 Main St., Salladasburg where the memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. Pastor Cecily Eisley will officiate the service.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Gibson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.