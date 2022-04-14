Hughesville -- Susan Gehr, age 67, of Hughesville died Monday, April 11, 2022 at her home.

Born June 4, 1954 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late James Harwood and Mary Patricia (Bubb) Fought. Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 19 years, Andrew M. Gehr, who died June 6, 2003.

Sue was a graduate of Hughesville High School and earned an Associates Degree from Hagerstown Medical Secretarial School in Hagerstown, Md. She was employed by Data Papers, Inc. of Muncy for 31 years. Sue was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hughesville. She enjoyed traveling with her girlfriends and playing cards. Most of all, Sue loved spending time with her family and attending all the many family events.

Sue is survived by her loving companion, Charles Oden of Hughesville; two sons; Samuel (Michelle) Sampson of Dover, Del., and Adam (Jen) Gehr of Hughesville; a stepson, Scott (Ashley) Oden of Muncy; a stepdaughter, Christi (Donnie) Babb of Unityville; two sisters, Cindy (Jeff) Bower, and Jane (Rod) Miller, both of Hughesville; a brother, Michael (Becky) Fought of Hughesville; ten grandchildren, Adison, Emma, Aidan, Brody, Dawson, Kirsten, Blake, Owen, Cory and Austin.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 120 S. Main St., Hughesville, with Rev. Ronald Montgomery, her pastor, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and Meagan’s Box Foundation, 54 Woodbine Rd., Hughesville, PA 17737.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

