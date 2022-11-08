Jersey Shore — Susan G. “Sue” (Kline) Shoemaker, 66, of Jersey Shore passed away peacefully Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her home. A mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend who will be dearly missed.

Born December 9, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Mildred and Fred Dyroff, Jr. of Jersey Shore and the late Kenneth Kline of Montgomery.

She graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1974 and was very involved in the planning of their last few class reunions. She obtained her Bachelors degree from Penn College in Business Administration. She was an active member of the Nippenose Bible Fellowship in Oval and member of the Lionesses. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting, reading, going to concerts, playing cards, cooking, and being with her family. It was always a good time no matter what was going on.

Surviving is her daughter and best friend; Tonya S. Shoemaker (John) of S. Williamsport, three brothers; Denny Dyroff (Alita) of Camino, California, Fred Dyroff, III (Tanya) of Lewisburg and Shawn Dyroff (Shelly) of Jersey Shore, one sister; Christy Moore (Eric) of Jim Thorpe, nieces and nephews; Gretchen Moore-Leslie of Harrisburg, Ben Moore of Jim Thorpe, Shawn Dyroff of Jersey Shore, Fred Dyroff, IV of Pittsburgh, Bailee and Rylee Dyroff, both of Lewisburg, Qwynn Dyroff of Jersey Shore and Witney Dyroff of Jersey Shore and great nieces and nephews; Padynn and Raelynn Dyroff and Connor and Raegan Dyroff.

There will be a public visitation held 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Nippenose Bible Fellowship, 92 Schoolhouse Rd., Jersey Shore where the funeral will begin at 12 p.m. Pastor David McCoy will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.