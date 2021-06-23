Williamsport -- Susan E. Strieby, 62, of Williamsport died tragically Sunday, June 20, 2021 in a motorcycle accident that also claimed the life of her beloved husband, Ralph W. Strieby. Susan and Ralph were married on June 19, 1998 and together they shared 23 years of love and happiness.

Born August 29, 1958 in Williamsport she was a daughter of the late John Fowler and Barbara (Fallon) Fowler, of Williamsport.

She was a 1976 graduate of Williamsport Area High School and was most recently employed at Truck-Lite.

Susan enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading and taking time to stop and smell the flowers. She loved spending time in the sun, traveling and riding motorcycles. Above all else, Susan loved her family and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are five daughters, Nicole Ford of Mt. Joy, Melissa Strieby of Williamsport, Jocelyn Hively of Montoursville, Frankie Reese of Williamsport, and Emily Reese (Ryan) of Hughesville; 10 grandchildren plus one on the way; a great-granddaughter; four sisters, Julie Keller, Brenda Dunlap, Ann Fowler, and Jackie Fowler all of Williamsport; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Brison and a brother Jim Fowler.

A combined memorial service to honor Ralph and Susan will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. A time of visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 25 at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Susan’s name to the American Cancer Society ACS, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

