Muncy -- Susan B. Reynolds, 77, of Muncy died Sunday, November 7, 2021 at UPMC Muncy.

Born February 6, 1944 in Bloomsburg, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Lena Barto.

Susan was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed swimming, attending local fairs and carnivals, and playing games on her tablet.

Surviving is a daughter, Sally L. (Elvis Welch) Flook of Muncy; a son, Walter L. Reynolds of Williamsport; 10 grandchildren, including, Chelsea B. (Zac) Macgill, Samantha M. Mack, Todd Reynolds, Zak Reynolds, and Jared S. Little; and eight great-grandchildren, including, Leslie Macgill, and Alice Macgill.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband of over 30 years, Robert G. Reynolds and her son, Curtis C. Reynolds.

Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, November 11 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Del R. Stancer officiating. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

