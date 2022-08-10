Williamsport — Susan A. Hagemeyer, 70, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, while surrounded by her loved ones. She held strong and fearless for her family and friends in her 31 year battle against cancer.

Born October 29, 1951, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Raymond, Sr. and Shirley A. (Campbell) Wagner.

Susan was a 1969 graduate of South Williamsport High School and graduated from Penn College with a Bachelors degree as a paralegal. She was a diligent and sometimes stubborn woman, having worked many careers in her lifetime. She was a talented seamstress and used her seamstress skills to sew patches for the 2020 and 2021 Little League games. She collected teddy bears and had a huge place in her heart for animals. Susan was a member of Community Baptist Church and served as a deaconess and helped with the church bulletin board.

Surviving are children Chad Hagemeyer of Williamsport and Kimberly Hagemeyer of Enola, a granddaughter Ariyanna Tayler, a brother Raymond Wagner, Jr. (Diane) of Deltona, Florida, three sisters Linda Rae Smith (Bruce) of Brockport, New York, Sheryl Wagner of Shamokin, and Lisa Plinske (Kevin) of The Villages, Florida, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, John J. “Jack” Hagemeyer, on June 12, 2007 and an infant daughter, Traci Renee’ Hagemeyer, on Dec. 3. 1978.

A funeral service to honor Susan’s life will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday August 12, 2022 at Community Baptist Church 1853 Rte. 87 Highway Montoursville. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Sanders Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to the Lycoming County S.P.C.A 2805 Reach Road Williamsport, PA 17701 or Community Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Hagemeyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.