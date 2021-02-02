Williamsport -- Surphonia “Lisa” (Woods) Ousley, 59, of Williamsport went home with the Lord on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Gatehouse.

She and her husband, Gregory “Greg” Ousley, Sr. were married for 34 years and showed everlasting love and affection towards one another from the first day they met until the time of her passing.

Surphonia was born in Newark, N.J. on November 8, 1961 and was the daughter of the late Otis and Rosa Lee (Roebuck) Woods. She graduated from University High School in Newark, N.J. then graduated from Penn College with an Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Education.

Throughout the years, Surphonia has always had a love for working and taking care of children, and had many jobs pertaining to that. She also owned and operated her own childcare business, L.R.O. Childcare. As a god-fearing woman, Surphonia was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church family and always had faith in our lord and savior, Jesus Christ.

In addition to her husband Greg, she is survived by two sons; Gregory Ousley, Jr. of Virginia and Curtis C. Ousley of Williamsport, three daughters; Latese R. Ousley of Virginia, Roberta S. Ousley and Lisa C. Ousley, both of Williamsport, one granddaughter; Emonee’ Grace Ousley of Virginia and one brother; James Woods of Williamsport, one dog; Kandi, three cats; Patience, Grace, and Bootsie, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two nieces; Monique and Shakeemah Woods, one brother; Otis Roebuck and four sisters; Evelyn, Roberta, Suzanne and Rhonda.

There will be a public viewing 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, 527 Park Avenue, Williamsport, where the funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.