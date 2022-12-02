Hughesville, Pa. — Sunny Marie Lyons passed away peacefully in the arms of her parents, Donovan Lyons and Chelsea Moore, on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Muncy.

Sunny’s family was blessed with 47 minutes of her time before she ascended to Heaven at 5 a.m. Sunny Marie was a butterfly that lit beside us as a sunbeam, and for a brief moment its glory and beauty belonged to the world: Then it takes flight and heads into the horizon. Though we wish it could have stayed, we feel so lucky to have that precious moment in time.

In addition to her parents, of Hughesville, Sunny was deeply loved by her sister, Alaina Wertman; maternal grandmother, Gina Wood and her companion, Richard Michael, of Montoursville; maternal grandfather, Joseph Moore, of Muncy; paternal grandfather, Donald Lyons, Jr., of Williamsport; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She joins in heaven her paternal grandmother, Marietta Frank.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

