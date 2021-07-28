Lock Haven -- Sunjeet John Singh, longtime resident of Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, passed away in his home on July 24, 2021.

He was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on October 30, 1991 to Sharinjit (Sonny) Singh and Michelle Singh. Sunjeet was husband to Emily Singh, father of Stella Singh, brother to Sukhjeet (Sukhi) Singh, and a dear friend to many.

He was a passionate entrepreneur, building Lucky 7 Travel Plaza and Wayback Burgers from the ground up, employing local community members and taking Lock Haven to new heights.

Sunjeet was a goofy and vibrant man who loved attending hardcore shows and riding his motorcycle. He simply enjoyed being around people, especially loved ones. From his infectious laugh to roasting his friends, Sunjeet always captured the room’s attention. He was the best father and husband, and was happiest when playing with his daughter Stella. Sunjeet was a ray of light in so many people’s lives and will be dearly missed by the entire Lock Haven community.

He is preceded by his maternal great grandmother and his maternal and paternal grandfather. Survivors include his parents, his wife, daughter, and brother.

Family and friends will be received at the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven, Pa. on Friday morning, July 30, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or Yost-Gedon Funeral Home's Facebook page.

To plant a tree in memory of Sunjeet Singh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



