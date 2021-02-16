Linden -- Sulynn H. Liberti, 57, of Linden died Friday, February 12, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna after a long battle with various complications from her Diabetes. She fought until the end and never complained no matter what life threw at her. Life was always about how she could be there for whomever needed her.

Born December 13, 1963 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late William P. and Suzanne M. (Sowich) Bartholomew.

Sulynn was a graduate of Williamsport High School, received her nursing degree from Williamsport Area Community College and went on to earn her BSN. She had a thirst for knowledge and strived to learn all she could to support her degree.

Sulynn had a passion for taking care of people. This passion led her to become the founder and president of PRN Home Health Services. Always proud to say it was a family run business, Sulynn had first hand knowledge of the difficulty of caring for sick family members. She spent her whole life doing just that, as a primary caregiver for her mother (Susie) and her grandmother (Ruth). She truly was a generous and loving person and not a day went by that she wasn’t doing something for someone else, no matter who or what the cause.

She enjoyed playing bingo, singing karaoke, and could do Rappers Delight like nobody we ever saw! She loved traveling and would take spontaneous road trips to various casinos, and bingo halls with the love of her life Doug, her very best friend always by her side. In her younger years Sulynn played in the Newberry softball league where she pitched and helped take her team to the state playoffs. Later you could always find her supporting her nieces and nephews at whatever sporting event they had. She was their biggest fan and the source of many fundraising success stories, always willing to donate whatever was needed for the team. Sulynn was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She was also a member of Sons of Italy, Moose Lodge and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles # 970.

Surviving is her husband and best friend of 16 years, Douglas N. Liberti; and a brother, Brion Bartholomew (Shawna) of Williamsport. She will be especially missed by the other loves of her life, her two furry companions, Bella and Stella; special nieces and nephews, Jaron (Irenes), Jett, Janaya, Jayla Bartholomew, Rich (Fatizha) McBride, Geovonni Bartholomew; Eric Sagan, Clifford, Katelyn (Clyde), Hallie, and Logan Liberti; great niece and nephews, Jeremih Bartholomew, Carter and Makenah Sagan, Gabe, Audra and Noah Liberti and several aunts uncles and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Bartholomew II, and grandparents Lou and Ruth Sowich.

A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, February 19 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Please adhere to mask wearing and social distancing guidelines. We ask that you wait in your car until a funeral attendant escorts you into the building as we comply with COVID-19 regulations.

A funeral service will be held privately with burial in Wildwood Cemetery. A recording of the service can be found under Sulynn’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Flowers may be sent to Sanders Mortuary or memorial contributions in Sulynn’s name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.SandersMortuary.com