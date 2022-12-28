Cogan Station, Pa. — Sue Fluke, 78, of Cogan Station passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Roger Fluke.

Born October 15, 1944 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Donald Sr. and Helen (Mulberger) Kleese.

Prior to her retirement, Sue worked as a seamstress for a variety of companies, including Wundies and Weldon’s. After her retirement, Sue worked for the Williamsport School District. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and tending to her flower beds.

In addition to her husband, Sue is survived by three daughters, Tammy Scarborough (Todd) of Sanford, North Carolina, Tanya Paulhamus of Williamsport, and Paula Reavis (Drew) of Augusta, Missouri; three siblings, Bill Kleese (Nan), Sharon Wheeland (Bill), and Donna O’Connell; five grandchildren, Nicole, Justin (Melanie), Taren (Josh), Robert, and Morgan (Corey); six great-grandchildren, Kahler, Milo, Reese, Cora, Alex, and Gage.

A memorial service to honor Sue’s life will be held at St. Paul Calvary United Methodist Church at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left on Sue’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

