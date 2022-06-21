Williamsport — A much loved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Sue Fenstamaker Young passed away on June 18 surrounded by her family.

She was born in Williamsport on Sept. 6, 1946, the eldest daughter of Richard Lee and Frances Wilkinson Fenstamaker.

Sue graduated from Williamsport High School in 1964 and earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in secondary education from Penn State University in 1968. At Penn State she met John Merrill Young, the love of her life, and they married in April 1966.

Sue's life was dedicated to uplifting others. She worked tirelessly for many charitable organizations focused on improving the life and wellbeing of others in Lycoming County. She was a gifted leader with a caring spirit. Sue was a dedicated board member for the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania and a founding member of Pearls with a Passion, FCFP's women's philanthropy group that awards grants to local organizations. She was a long-time board member of The Williamsport Home, passionate about its mission. Sue was a volunteer and fundraiser for the UPMC Susquehanna Health Foundation, including helping to raise funds to expand the Hillman Cancer Center. She was a member and past president of the Junior League of Williamsport where she helped to create Project Impact at the Muncy State Correctional Institute which helped reunite incarcerated mothers with their children. Sue was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church, serving on the Vestry and the Hospitality Committee. She was a great advocate for equal opportunity for women; she and John founded the first scholarship for Penn State's Lady Lions basketball.

Sue was the 2017 YWCA Wise Woman on the Year. She received the Spirit of the Diocese Bishop Award from the Episcopal Church of Central Pennsylvania, a Distinguished Volunteer Award from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the UPMC Susquehanna Health Foundation.

Sue was an exceptional cook and party planner. She was an enthusiastic tennis player and a founding member of the Red Dragons, a tennis and social club. She was a savvy bridge player. She loved sitting on a beach whether in Anguilla, Avalon, or the Florida Keys. She enjoyed reading mystery novels, cookbooks, and travelling.

Above all, Sue was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She raised three daughters and relished doting on her two grandchildren.

Sue is survived by her husband John, with whom she recently celebrated 56 years of marriage. Also surviving are her daughter, Cathy Young and her husband Stephen Hudak; her daughter, Christie Brooks and her husband Peter; her daughter Nancy; her grandchildren, Alexandra and John Brooks; a sister, Ann; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Lisle Fenstamaker.

A funeral service to honor the life of Sue will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 24 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 844 West 4th St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport.

The family will provide the flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in Sue’s name to The Williamsport Home, 1900 Ravine Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701, or the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, 201 West 4th St., Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the UPMC Susquehanna Health Foundation, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

