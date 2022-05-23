Williamsport — Steverson Elmo Childress, 74, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born December 4, 1947 in Lynchburg, Virginia, he was a son of the late Fredrick E. and Janie Haliey Childress.

He proudly served his country as a United States Marine. He was a member of Marine Corps League, American Legion Post #1, Williamsport, and the former VFW Post #844 Williamsport. Steverson was a hardworking man who spent his life providing for those he loved. He had a loving nature and unforgettable sense of humor that will be greatly missed.

Surviving is his companion of 40 years, Debra Bashnick; children, Frederick and Laura Childress and Brian (Susan), Heath, and Keith Bashnick; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Jane, Everett, and Dale Childress; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Alease Golf.

A memorial service to honor Steverson’s life will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at Sanders.

Online condolences may be made on Steverson’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

