Trout Run -- Steven R. Shadick, 69, of Trout Run passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at home.

Surviving is his wife of 40 years, Mary M. (Taylor) Shadick.

Born August 18, 1950 in Albany, N.Y., he was a son of the late William R. and Doris J. (Brown) Shadick.

Steve had worked for Pennsylvania College of Technology as an HVAC mechanic for 25 years. He relished spending time outdoors and appreciating nature. Steve enjoyed cutting firewood, riding his Harley and was a strong advocate of the NRA. He was mechanical by nature, very detailed and patient, and was a ‘Do-it-yourself’ kind of guy.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Stacey L. Shadick, of Cogan Station; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joseph Taylor (Ann Sanders), of Montoursville, Kevin Taylor, of Liberty, and Robert Taylor (Candy), of Montoursville; step-father, W.B. Merrifield, of Avis; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private graveside service at Wildwood Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Steve’s name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Susquehanna Home Care & Hospice, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701.

