Williamsport -- Steven P. Welteroth, 70, of Williamsport passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

He was born on February 6, 1950, in Williamsport, the son of Frances (Eugene) Perchinski and Robert (Gretchen) Welteroth, Sr.

Steven attended Williamsport High School and Williamsport Area Community College where he received an associate’s degree as a tinsmith. Steven served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1972. He then started his career as a tinner at AVCO, later named Textron Lycoming Engines until he retired in 2012.

Steven was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Reba (Grieco) Welteroth; his parents and two brothers, Bud H. Perchinski and Randy L. Perchinski.

He leaves behind two sons, Adam (Kari) C. Welteroth Sr. and Patrick L. Welteroth; grandchildren, Emmanuela G. Welteroth, and Adam “Ace” C. Welteroth, Jr.; brothers, Gino (Robin) Perchinski; Robert (Phyllis) Welteroth, Jr; Gary (Janet) Welteroth; sister, Nancy Welteroth, and many nephews and nieces.

Steven was a loving family man who dedicated his life to ensuring his family and friends were supported in their endeavors. It was common for Steven to be a very vocal coach or spectator at sporting practices and events and he was always quick to offer words of support and love to all. Steven enjoyed being with his family. He was most proud of his two sons and their accomplishments. He would often talk about them in conversation. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, seeing their smiles, and receiving their embrace when “Pop Pop” would arrive at the house. Steve treated his daughter-in-law as a true daughter of his own and enjoyed the many “gag gifts” she gave to him each Christmas. Steven always had a good sense of humor and gave the best reactions to those that would joke around with him. If you knew Steve, he would tell you what he was and he was proud of it too!

Steven valued the company of his friends and healthcare workers who helped him throughout his final years and the family would like to thank the many people in the community who helped extend Steven’s quality of life. Steven would often reminisce with his family the “run down” of his day including all the stories and moments he shared with new and old friends in the community. He genuinely loved all of you and it truly was the highlight of his day to get out of the house and create personal experiences with all members of the greater Williamsport community. Thank you all for your love and support over the years

A viewing will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. We ask that you please wear a face mask and remain in your car upon arrival for the viewing until a funeral attendant escorts you into the building as we comply with COVID-19 regulations which limit the number of people inside one place for a public gathering.

A graveside service to honor the life of Steven will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 11 at Jersey Shore Cemetery, 1103 Locust Street, Jersey Shore.

Words of support and condolences may be sent to the family at 815 Packer Street, Williamsport, PA.

Online condolences may be made on Steven’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com