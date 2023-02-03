Williamsport, Pa. — Steven L. Michael, 59, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Pittsburgh.

Born January 17, 1964 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Frederick L. Michael, Sr. and Lorraine A. (Keller) Michael of Williamsport.

Steve was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Penn State, Philadelphia 76ers, and Mets Fan who enjoyed going to games and cheering from the stands. He liked playing in corn hole tournaments in the area. A man with a large heart, he often helped his neighbors. Steve worked at Diamond Drinks, but spent the past 10 years as a caregiver for his mother and brother.

Surviving in addition to his mother are four siblings, Rickey A. Michael of Williamsport, Julie L. Michael of Lock Haven, Jamie J. Michael of Williamsport, and Lisa M. Michael (Joe Longo) of Loyalsock; a nephew, Austin Bloom of N.C., and a niece, Natashia Michael of South Williamsport.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David W. Michael and Frederick L. Michael, Jr.

A celebration of Steve’s life and time of fellowship will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, at Morey’s Tavern, 2010 East Third St., Williamsport.

Memorial donations may be made in Steve’s name to Hope Enterprises, 2401 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

