Muncy, Pa. — Steven John Staib, 58, of Muncy died Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Lewisburg.

Born May 22, 1964 in Lewisburg, he was a son of the late Robert H. Staib and Angeline M. (Giunta) Staib, who survives.

Steven was a 1982 graduate of Muncy High School. He received an associate degree from the former Williamsport Area Community College, now Pennsylvania College of Technology. Steven worked at Muncy Homes for 40 years and was currently a sales manager.

An avid outdoorsman, he loved camping and hunting. Steven was fond of anything with a motor and enjoyed four wheeling and jet boating. He loved his dog, Monty.

Surviving in addition to his mother of Muncy are a son, Gage Bender, of Lock Haven; a daughter, Marquesa Staib, of Montoursville; two brothers and sisters-in-law, James R. and Laurie Staib, of Milton and Ted P. and Lisa Staib, of Oakton, Virginia; and his partner, Holly Clayton, of Muncy.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

If friends so desire, memorial contributions in Steven’s name may be made to Muncy Area Volunteer Fire Department, 35 S. Main St., Muncy, PA 17756.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

