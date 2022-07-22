Williamsport — Steven J. Waclawski, 55, of Williamsport passed away at UPMC Williamsport on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Steve was born in Williamsport on December 26, 1966, a son of Thomas S. and Charlotte (Sudol) Waclawski.

He was a graduate of Williamsport High School and W.A.C.C., now Pennsylvania College of Technology. Steve had been employed at Weis Markets and at the former Williamsport Hospital. Steve was a longtime member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Surviving are his mother of Loyalsock Twp.; brothers Michael (Tracy) of Tennessee, Thomas (Bonnie) of Montoursville, Joseph (Betty) of Baldwinsville, New York; nephews and nieces, Timothy, Christopher, Amanda, Kaitlyn, Jacob and Jenna; great nieces, Lauren and Madilyn; and a close friend, Dan Graham.

In addition to his father, a nephew Robert preceded him in death.

The family will receive family and friends at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport from 9 to 9:45 a.m., on Monday, July 25, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Boniface at 10 a.m. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Steve’s name may be made to, Alzheimer’s Association, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 20090-6011 or Alz.org.

