Trout Run, Pa. — Steven J. “Steve” Hall, Sr., 74, of Trout Run passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Williamsport South Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

He was born in Williamsport on October 24, 1948 to the late John T. “Jack” and Rhoda E. (Farrar) Hall.

Steve graduated from Williamsport High School and worked in construction locally and throughout the country, including Alaska, earlier in life. He enjoyed hunting, farming, planting trees, cutting grass, and anything outdoors. Steve was a member of the Red Run Rod and Gun Club and the Republican League. The Farrar Family reunion was another big day on his calendar each year to cook out, entertain, and be surrounded by family and friends. He seemed to have friends everywhere and they were an important part of his life.

His canine companion, Sam, is left behind along with the families of his sister, Susan Ayers, son Steven J. “Joe” Hall, Jr. of Yardley and wife Mel, their children Jordyne, Riley, Bailey, and great granddaughter Lucia Violet; daughter, Jessica Bodnar and husband Jason, their children Xavier and Zia Bodnar; granddaughter, Gianna Barone; son, Matthew Barone, and his children, Adriana and Matt Jr.

Steve is preceded in death by two brothers, Tom and Jim Hall, son, Benjamin Barone, and two canine companions, Ajax and Jack.

A private memorial service will be held by the family. Nothing would make Steve happier than planting a tree in his memory.

Arrangements were entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, Williamsport. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Hall, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

