Montgomery — Steven J. Miller, 63, of Montgomery died Friday, July 15, 2022 at his home.

Born December 10, 1958 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Raymond W. Jr. and Alice B. (Little) Miller, who survives.

He was a 1977 graduate of Montgomery High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1977 until 1979. For the past 15 years he was the sole caregiver to his mother and previously worked as a cook at several area restaurants. He enjoyed cooking and hosting family gatherings, as well as gardening. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed all varieties of sports.

Surviving in addition to his mother are three brothers, James (Kim) Miller and Kenneth Miller, all of Montgomery and Kevin (Karen) Miller of Montoursville; one sister, Anna Yohn of Montgomery; eight nieces and nephews, and eight great nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, all services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, Watsontown.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

