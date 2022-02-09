Trout Run -- Steven J. Greene, 32, of Trout Run died Saturday, February 5, 2022 due to a fire at his home.

Born August 17, 1989 in Williamsport, he was a son of Jackolyn (Puterbaugh) Smith of Trout Run and the late Steven Gerald Greene.

Steven had worked at Shop-Vac and enjoyed fishing, kayaking and collecting Pokemon. His greatest loves were his three dogs that perished in the fire with him: C-Era; Blazer; and Blue.

Surviving are his mother and step-father Jackolyn and Mark Smith of Trout Run, two brothers Tyler and Gerald Greene, and a sister Shirlita Robinson, a paternal grandmother Martha Covey of Gillet, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents John “Jack” and June Puterbaugh, and paternal grandfather Bernard “Pete” Greene.

A celebration of Steven’s life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Mountain View Fellowship, 202 Old Barn Road, Trout Run.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. E-condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

