Milton -- Steven E. Rider, 63, of Muddy Run Rd, Milton, passed away at 1:46 a.m. on January 18, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following a car accident on December 29, 2020.

Born February 8, 1957 in Danville, he was the son of the late Daniel W. Rider, Sr. and Mary Lucille (Woolsey) Rider, who survives. He was a married to the former Donna Troutman and together celebrated 36 years of marriage.

He enjoyed working on small engines, camping, and going fishing and hunting with his sons.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his two sons: Richard D. Rider and his wife Kacie, of Turbotville, and Robert D. Rider, of Milton; one brother: Daniel W. Rider, Jr. and his wife Mary Lou; one grandson; three nieces: Trisha (Matthew) Williams, Rebecca (Jayme) Spielyk, and Vicki (Phil) Catherman; three great nieces; and six great-nephews.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Steven, and two sisters, Connie and Barbara.

There will be a celebration of life service held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com