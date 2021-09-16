Milton -- Steven D. Benscoter, 52, of Milton passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born January 10, 1969 in Berwick, he was the son and step-son of Timothy Benscoter and his wife Jackie of Bloomsburg, and the son of Velma Warner of West Milton. On July 23, 1994 he married the former Susan E. Yoder and they have celebrated 27 years of marriage.

He was a graduate of Johnson and Wales Culinary School in Providence, Rhode Island and was a bakery chef at a local university for 22 years, and most recently at Country Cupboard, Lewisburg.

He enjoyed going to amusement parks and loved spending time with his son.

Surviving besides his parents and his wife, Susan Benscoter, is a son, Alexander S. Benscoter at home, and a brother, Dave Clark Benscoter, Sr., of Watsontown.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

