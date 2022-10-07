Picture Rocks — Steven Craig "Steve" Boatman, 70, of Picture Rocks passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at his home.

Born April 17, 1952 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Harry W. and Mary M. (Martinozzi) Boatman.

Family and friends were very important to Steve. He loved anything related to the Civil War and watching the History channel. Steve enjoyed his music (especially bluegrass) by playing his drums and mandolin while occasionally singing. He also enjoyed watching football and his favorite NFL team was the Seattle Seahawks. Steve was an avid supporter of his grandson's sporting events and music concerts. He was a graduate of Hughesville High School Class of 1970. He had been employed by Rishels, Sylvania, Grummans, West Pharmaceutical Services, and Leclerc Foods, where he retired from in November of 2019.

Steve is survived by two daughters, Shasta (Chad) Michael, of Muncy Valley, Stephanie (Todd) Dulaney, of Northumberland; two grandsons, Kolton and Cameron Michael; a brother, Bill (Shirley) Boatman; two very special "family" friends, Harold Minier and Mark Foresman; and many more family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Muncy VFW Post 3428, Vet Memorial Dr., Muncy.

In Steve's memory, memorial contributions may be made to The American Legion of Muncy Post 268, 515 Legion Rd., Muncy, PA 17756 or to The Lycoming County SPCA, lycomingspca.org/donate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Boatman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.