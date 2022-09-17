Williamsport — Steven C. "Steve" Britton, 71, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center. Surviving is his loving wife of 50 years, Krystie L. (Rothermel) Britton.

Born Nov. 15, 1950 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Carl E. and EiLaine G. (Henninger) Britton.

Steve was a 1968 graduate of South Williamsport High School where he played football and was a wrestler. He later received an associate’s degree in computer science from the former Williamsport Area Community College. Steve was the former operations manager at the Williamsport Moving Company for 39 years. After becoming visually impaired Steve began working at North Central Sight Services, Inc. Steve never let his loss of sight slow him down. He attended Guiding Eyes for the Blind where he met his loyal dog, Imus, who changed his life forever.

Steve was a member of St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church and was very active in the community through church and his hobbies. Steve was an avid Penn State sports fan and enjoyed attending baseball games at Bowman Field. When he was not watching a sporting event Steve enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. Most of all Steve loved spending time with his family going on vacations, day trips, and never missed one of his children’s activities. Steve or better known as "Pop" to his grandchildren always put everyone else before himself.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children Kellee P. Britton of Williamsport, Keir C. Britton of Trout Run, Roth S. K. Britton (Amanda) of Palm Coast, Florida, and Steele C. G. Britton (Hannah) of Williamsport; six grandchildren Kenzee, Kendrick, Kale, Grey, Cassen, and Keller; a brother Lawrence R. Britton (Donna) of Williamsport; and a sister Barbara E. Miele (Harry) of South Williamsport.

A memorial service to honor the life of Steve will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church 2101 Newberry Street, Williamsport with Pastor Lori Betsworth officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.

The family will provide the flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in Steve’s name to Guiding Eyes for the Blind 611 Granite Springs Rd, Yorktown Heights, N.Y. 10598.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

