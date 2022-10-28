Williamsport — Steven C. Cole, 74, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born November 20, 1947 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Madeline Doud Cole and Ezra Cole (Mary).

Steven was a graduate of South Williamsport High School. He worked as an Electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union. Steven was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Legion Post #1, Williamsport, VFW Post#7863, Duboistown, Young Men’s Democratic Club, and the Polish Club.

He often could be found signing the books at the clubs, enjoying a Pepsi, or going out to coffee and breakfast. Steven liked spending time outdoors at the river lot, hunting, fishing, or cruising around on a lawn mower.

Surviving are his children, Tegan Bower (Matthew) of Williamsport and Reece S. Cole (Tiffany) of Reedsville, Georgia; six grandchildren, Chase, Riley, Braden, Caleb, Ava, and Peyton; and a sister, Barb Hoover (Don) of Williamsport.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis Cole and Jeff Cole and the mother of his children, Bonita Younkin.

A memorial service to honor Steven’s life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Steven’s name may be made to the American Legion Post 1, 10 E 3rd St, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Steven’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.