Williamsport — Steven A. Zerbe, 64, of Williamsport passed at The Gatehouse on June 30, 2022.

He was born in Williamsport on July 31, 1957, a son of the late Charles L. Sr. and Mary (Schemery) Zerbe.

Steve worked for 40 years at the former Beacon Containers, and the last 5 years at C&E Containers as a machine operator. He was an avid sports fan, always watching the New York Yankees and Giants, playing baseball and golf, and breaking numerous records bowling. He was inducted to the National Bowling Hall of Fame, Lycoming County USBC Hall of Fame. He was loved by all of his bowling buddies, and was a friend to all. Steve was also an active member of the Young Men’s Democratic Club.

Steven married his wife, the former Daleane Stiner, on March 12, 2005, and they celebrated 17 years together. He is also survived by their sons, Joshua Stiner, Nevan Elder, both of Williamsport, and Scott Elder (Ashley) of Bumpass, VA; grandson, Dominick Stiner; sisters, Patricia A. Finkle (the late Paul Henry) of Lewistown, and Tina M. Campbell (Dave) of South Williamsport; brother, Charles L. Zerbe Jr. and special friends, Newell Thompson of Williamsport, and Kevin (Theresa) Kessler of Montoursville.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Y.M.D.C., 230 East St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Steven’s name to The Susquehanna Foundation, for the benefit of The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to share a memory or sign a register book.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.