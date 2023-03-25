Lock Haven, Pa. — Steven A. Yearick, 61, of Lock Haven passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023 at his home.

He was born November 2, 1961 in Lock Haven.

Steven graduated from Bald Eagle Nittany High School.

He was employed as a tree trimmer before working at Hammermill Paper Co.

Steven attended Hillview Wesleyan Church.

He loved the outdoors- whether hunting, fishing, or mushroom picking.

Steven also enjoyed buying and selling on EBay.

Surviving are his children: Hunter Yearick of Beech Creek and Asia Yearick of California; his mother, Margaret Yearick of Lock Haven; two sisters, Barbara Chaplain of Lock Haven and Jackie Confer of Tylersville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Yearick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.