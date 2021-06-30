Williamsport -- Steven A. "Steve" Anjard, 45, of Williamsport left his world all too soon on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Surviving is his wife of 19 years, Carissa S. (Bair) Anjard.

Born Jan. 3, 1976 in Lancaster, he was a son of the late Charles Anjard and Sandy (Ginsburg) Anjard of Lancaster.

Steve was a graduate of Penn Manor High School and received his bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from Virginia Tech. He was employed as a Project Manager for Lonza, Inc.

Steve attended Faith Wesleyan Church. He was a soccer referee and coach. He was active on the board of Montoursville AYSO where he served as referee administrator. Steve was an enthusiastic outdoor Christmas decorator. He lit up his home for the holidays with thousands of lights and a large collection of vintage blow molds to the delight of his children. Ultimately, Steve’s life was about his kids. He attended every soccer match and baseball game, took them hiking, fishing, bike riding and spent many afternoons at the park and the swimming pool. He could roller skate with the best of them. He never was tired of their requests to play or read books or throw the ball in the yard. He and his family treasured their yearly trips to the beach.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother, are his three children, Caroline J., Matthew R. and Michael C. Anjard; father and mother-in-law, Larry and Linda Bair of Williamsport; sister-in-law, Rebecca Paulhamus (Jason) of Cogan Station; three brother-in-laws; Timothy Bair (Julie) of Cogan Station, David Bair (Kristin) of Langhorne and Kevin Bair (Danielle) of Williamsport and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was predeceased in death by his grandparents and a son, David B. Anjard.

A memorial service will be held at Faith Wesleyan Church on Wednesday, July 7 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made in Steve’s name to the Faith Wesleyan Church, 1033 Tucker St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

