Laporte -- Steven A. Faulkiner, 49, of Laporte died Friday, February 18, 2022, at The Green Home, Wellsboro.

Born May 3, 1972 in Muncy, he was a son of William K. and Beverly J. (Mauck) Faulkiner.

Steve was a member of the Laporte Fire Dept. and served in several positions, including Captain for many years. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Sonestown, and enjoyed playing darts and ring toss. Steve also enjoyed hunting, golfing, camping, NASCAR Racing, and country music.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a brother, Tony L. Faulkiner of Montgomery; a nephew, Noah S. Faulkiner; and a niece, Natalie G. Faulkiner.

Steve was preceded in death by his companion of many years, Joyce M. Rider.

A memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Monday, February 28 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Rev. James W. Bechtel officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, February 28, at the funeral home. A private burial will be held in Mountain Ash Cemetery, Laporte.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Rock Run Church, P.O. Box 39, Muncy Valley, PA 17758 or Laporte Fire Dept., P.O. Box 31, Laporte, PA 18626.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Faulkiner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



