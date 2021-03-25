Cogan Station -- Steve L. Shilling, 65, of Cogan Station died peacefully Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born March 2, 1956 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John W. and Virginia F. (Mecum) Shilling. He married his one and only, Debra K. (Roupp) Shilling on June 27, 1975.

Steve was a 1974 graduate of Williamsport High School where he played a great defense for football, was known to “bring down the house” with a good headlock in wrestling, and also played baseball. He worked several jobs growing through life, but mainly worked as a correctional officer for the Federal Prison. He enjoyed watching sports and NASCAR, along with fishing and hunting. Steve most of all loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandson, making sure everyone knew “Who has two thumbs and is Logan’s bestest buddy? This Guy; and don’t you ever forget it.”

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters Melissa F. Shilling of Phoenix, Arizona, and Miranda B. Allen (Jay) of Cogan Station, a grandson Logan “Hulk” Allen, brother John J. Shilling (Doris) of Duboistown, and many extended family members and close friends.

A memorial service to honor Steve’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at Lycoming Centre Presbyterian Church, 656 West Creek Road, Cogan Station, where he was a member. Please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing guidelines.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.